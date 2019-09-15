Ensure waterbodies are protected: Collector

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram cautioned officials from rural development, public works, electricity, and revenue departments to be more vigilant against encroachments on waterbodies and water courses in the district.

He advised village panchayat secretaries not to allow garbage dumping in waterbodies in the district and warned of stringent punishment if they failed to monitor and take remedial action.

He said the Kudimaramathu Scheme would ensure maximum storage of water in tanks and lakes in the district.

In a statement issued after a review of the ongoing Kudimaramathu works in Madhanur and Pernambut blocks, he asked officials to defer issuing fresh electricity, water or drainage connections or permissions for laying roads or putting up street lights. If seen recommending, stringent action would be taken against erring officials, he said.

Immediate eviction

All officers should ensure protection of waterbodies under their control, he said, and added that if any encroachment arised, they should immediately evict the structure or should bring it to the knowledge of the Collector. If either of these steps are not taken, serious action would be taken against them, he said.

The Water Resources Department has been asked to mark boundaries of waterbodies under their control.