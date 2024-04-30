ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure water supply for mango cultivation in Krishnagiri district: Edappadi Palaniswami to T.N. government

April 30, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mango cultivation has been badly hit in Krishangiri due to a lack of water supply, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, urged the DMK government to take steps to ensure water supply for mango cultivation in Krishnagiri district and facilitate a minimum support price for mango farmers.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said 90% of the water bodies in Krishnagiri district have been affected due to the deficit in rainfall, and 70% of the wells have dried up – both factors that have severely hit mango production.

Farmers have been purchasing water through tractors, and the price of this has gone up to ₹1,000 for a lorry load of water, Mr. Palaniswami said and added that farmers were forced to spend about ₹25,000 per acre to water their mango farms.

Referring to another issue, on a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami shared a video clip of a man in an inebriated state creating a ruckus at a public place and claimed this was an incident that took place at a hospital in Mannargudi.

The former CM claimed the DMK government had not heeded his warning about the menace posed by the prevalence of illegal drugs in Tamil Nadu. Attributing drugs as the source of various law and order problems in the State, Mr. Palaniswami sought the Chief Minister’s intervention in this regard.

