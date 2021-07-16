Ensure water bodies are not used as dumping yards, Panneerselvam tells Stalin

The AIADMK coordinator, in a statement, referred to reports in sections of the press that the Porur and Mudichur lakes were full of garbage and other forms of waste, dumped clandestinely

AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to give instructions to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to ensure that garbage, plastic products and medical waste are not dumped in water bodies and hospitals be asked to separate medical waste from other waste, before disposal.

In a statement, he referred to reports in sections of the press that the Porur and Mudichur lakes were full of garbage and other forms of waste, dumped clandestinely. When the dumped materials were set on fire, they caused enormous discomfort to residents in and around the water bodies, apart from their impact on groundwater. A team of officials was said to have inspected Porur lake.

Mr. Panneerselvam wanted a permanent solution to be found for the problem.