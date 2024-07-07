GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure victory of DMK candidate by a huge margin in Vikravandi, Udhayanidhi Stalin tells voters

Published - July 07, 2024 09:47 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Voters in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency should ensure that DMK candidate Anniyur Siva wins the July 10 by-poll by a margin of 50,000 votes, said DMK youth wing leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, at Kaanai in Villupuram district on Sunday.

Seeking votes for Mr. Siva at four points across the constituency, Mr. Udhayanidhi said victory is assured for the DMK candidate in Vikravandi. The voters should ensure that it is by a huge margin, he said.

Listing out the various projects inaugurated and launched in Vikravandi, he said the Nandan canal project will soon be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The project would benefit the farmers of Vikravandi.

From the breakfast scheme to women-centric schemes, Mr. Udhayanidhi also listed the number of beneficiaries in Villupuram district benefiting from the various flagship schemes of the DMK government.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.