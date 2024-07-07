Ensure victory of DMK candidate by a huge margin in Vikravandi, Udhayanidhi Stalin tells voters

Voters in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency should ensure that DMK candidate Anniyur Siva wins the July 10 by-poll by a margin of 50,000 votes, said DMK youth wing leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, at Kaanai in Villupuram district on Sunday.

Seeking votes for Mr. Siva at four points across the constituency, Mr. Udhayanidhi said victory is assured for the DMK candidate in Vikravandi. The voters should ensure that it is by a huge margin, he said.

Listing out the various projects inaugurated and launched in Vikravandi, he said the Nandan canal project will soon be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The project would benefit the farmers of Vikravandi.

From the breakfast scheme to women-centric schemes, Mr. Udhayanidhi also listed the number of beneficiaries in Villupuram district benefiting from the various flagship schemes of the DMK government.