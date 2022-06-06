Ensure unique disability ID card to all eligible persons, Stalin tells officials

Steps should be taken to provide them jobs in private sector, says CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday instructed officials to ensure that unique disability identity card, also known as UDID card, is issued to all eligible persons without any delay. Officials should also take steps to facilitate employment of of differently abled persons in the private sector.

Mr. Stalin gave the directive to the officials after inaugurating ‘Anaithum Sathiyam’, a museum for the differently abled, set up at a cost of ₹1 crore. He also launched the choice-based system of providing assistive devices for the welfare of differently abled persons.

Chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Commissionerate for the welfare of the differently abled persons in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said only a few were approaching the department. “Officials should listen to the demands of those few. If they could not be addressed at once, it should be addressed in a few weeks,” he added.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to organise special camps so that welfare schemes reached the differently abled persons. Health, education and other departments should coordinate to benefit the differently abled.

Besides extending welfare schemes, officials should also take efforts to get them employment, Mr. Stalin said and added that officials should fill backlog vacancies. “This government is the only hope of the differently abled. Officers should work towards fulfilling their expectations.”

The Chief Minister also listed out various schemes being implemented and initiates undertaken by his government for the welfare of the differently abled. Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present at the meeting.