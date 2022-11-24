Ensure uninterrupted services of Arasu Cable TV: AIADMK urges Tamil Nadu govt.

November 24, 2022 04:39 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju on Thursday urged the State Government to ensure uninterrupted services of the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation.

In a statement, he said Arasu Cable TV had over 29 lakh subscribers during the erstwhile AIADMK regime but after the DMK took over the reins of administration, over nine lakh subscribers were “forced” to shift to other service providers, due to “intentional technical glitch” that affected the set-top boxes.

Mr. Raju referred to protests staged by cable TV operators in various parts of the State and underlined reported observations made by the Madras High Court.

He alleged that when a 17-year-old footballer died in Chennai allegedly due to medical negligence by government doctors the Health Minister was watching the first show on the first day of a movie (starring DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin).

Referring to certain video clippings circulated in social media, Mr. Raju charged: “The Chief Minister, who is supposed to lead them politically and in the government is enquiring the [Health] Minister about his son’s movie.” The Minister describing the attentiveness of the patrons during the screening of the movie was “the fate we brought it on ourselves”, Mr. Raju charged.

Pointing to another video clipping, Mr. Raju contended: “Those in the cine field were apprehensive their industry would come under the control of a family, whenever DMK formed the government. It has become true under this DMK government.”