‘Ensure uniform development of the State’

Chief Minister chairs a meeting of the State Development Policy Council

Chairing a meeting of the State Development Policy Council (SDPC) in the Secretariat on Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said development had to be distributed across the State with no district labelled as underdeveloped.

The ideals of uniform development across the State were to be realised in the next five to 10 years with meticulous planning, and Tamil Nadu should emerge as an unparalleled State in the country in terms of development, he said.

The State’s development should not be seen as a mere quantum of exports and imports but one that was spread across all sections of society. The SDPC should be a guiding star for the State's development, he told the meeting.

Mr. Stalin recalled the praise by Nobel laureate Amartya Sen that both economic and social development working in tandem had helped Tamil Nadu perform better.

SDPC Vice-Chairperson J. Jeyaranjan elaborated on the panel’s functions and other activities.

Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, SDPC members R. Srinivasan, M. Vijayabaskar, Sulthan Ahmed Ismail, M. Deenabandu, T.R.B. Rajaa, Mallika Srinivasan, J. Amalorpavanathan, G. Sivaraman and Narthaki Nataraj, and senior officials were present.