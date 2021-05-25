Ensure supply of vegetables, milk to people, TN CM directs officials

CM M.K. Stalin also directed officials to ensure that vegetables and fruits are made available to the people at fair prices

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday directed officials to ensure the smooth supply of essentials such as vegetables, fruits and milk to the general public during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Chairing a meeting with Ministers and senior officials in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin reviewed the supply of essential goods to people across the State, especially in Chennai. On Tuesday, vegetables and fruits to the tune of 6,509 MT were supplied through 13,096 vehicles, an official release said.

On May 24, over 4,900 MT of vegetables and fruits were supplied through 6,296 vehicles across the State. As for Chennai, over 1,400 MT of vegetables and fruits were supplied across 200 wards of Chennai city through 1,670 vehicles.

Mr. Stalin also directed officials to ensure that vegetables and fruits are made available to the people at fair prices. Just as the way supplies are ensured in urban areas, they should be ensured in rural areas too, he said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure coordination between the Horticulture and Agriculture Departments, Greater Chennai Corporation and other local bodies to ensure supplies reached people.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials participated in the meeting.