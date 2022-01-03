Ensure solatium for firecracker blast victims, says O. Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday called upon the State Government to ensure that families of four persons who died and others who were injured in a blast at a fireworks unit in Kalathur of Virudhunagar on Saturday are paid solatium by the management.

Calling for action against those responsible for the incident, Mr. Panneerselvam wanted the authorities to see to it that there was no recurrence of any such event.

In a series of tweets, T.T.V. Dinakaran, general secretary of the AMMK, asked whether the Government would execute any measure to support farmers of the Cauvery delta whose standing crop had suffered damage in the recent spell of heavy rain and why Ministers and officials were yet to visit the delta.

Seeking information on the status of work carried out by a group of Ministers to study the crop damage in November, he asked the Government whether enough pressure would be exerted on the Centre to get compensation.