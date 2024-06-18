ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure seamless distribution of tur dal and palm oil at PDS outlets: Annamalai to T.N. government 

Published - June 18, 2024 03:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The T.N. BJP leader alleged that the government stopped distributing these commodities at ration shops citing the model code of conduct, but now, even two months after the polls, had still not begun to distribute them

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu president | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, urged the State government to take immediate steps for the seamless distribution of tur dal and palm oil to beneficiaries through public distribution system (PDS) outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said: “It is highly condemnable that the DMK government, which delayed the distribution of palm oil and tur dal to beneficiaries through fair price shops citing the Model Code of Conduct enforced during the Lok Sabha election as an excuse, has failed to distribute these commodities even two months after polling.”

Mr. Annamalai alleged that citing a financial crunch, the State government, in January, had attempted to stop the distribution of palm oil and tur dal through ration shops, but had later retracted its decision following large-scale opposition from people. “What actions were taken against the companies that supplied substandard tur dal in several districts?” questioned Mr. Annamalai.

During the runup to the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK had promised to provide one kilogram of urad dal and sugar through fair price shops. However, even after three years of coming to power, the ruling party had failed to implement its poll promise, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Instead of finding reasons to cover up its inability, the ruling DMK government should immediately provide palm oil and tur dal, due for May and June months, to beneficiaries through fair price shops. It should take strict action against the companies that supplied poor quality tur dal,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US