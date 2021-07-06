Ensure schemes for persons with disabilities are implemented properly, Stalin directs officials

The TN CM told officials to ensure reservation in educational institutions and jobs was implemented, as well as free travel in State buses

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that government schemes and equipment that have been sought by persons with disabilities in the State are provided to them immediately, particularly to those who have applied and are on the waiting list.

Mr. Stalin reviewed the work of the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons (DWAP) with officials and directed them to ensure that the 4% reservation in government jobs, 5% reservation in admissions to higher education institutions and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities in private companies with more than 20 persons, are implemented properly.

He also directed the authorities to ensure the implementation of free travel for persons with disabilities in State-run buses, financial assistance for those who are not able to find a job and maintenance assistance is provided without any delay.

Mr. Stalin also asked officials to make sure that government buildings are made disabled-friendly.