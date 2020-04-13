Ensure safety of women and children, police officials told

Domestic violence is on the rise during the lockdown period owing to the COVID-19. Police officials must visit the vulnerable areas and also susceptible households, according to the police department.

In a circular on Monday, M. Ravi, Additional Director-General of Police, Crimes Against Women and Children, said the State Police Master Control Room had been receiving an average of 25 calls related to domestic violence daily.

Steps must be taken to ensure that the 1091 women helpline installed in all women police stations functioned. Officers and stakeholders must adopt strategies to address the grievances of women and children during the lockdown period, Mr. Ravi said.

Moreover, police officers must visit shelters where migrant women workers were housed to ensure that they were not exploited and enter it in a separate register. They should regularly visit places such as child care institutes and working women’s hostels, the ADGP added.