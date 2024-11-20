ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure safety of teachers, students, and staff in schools, Vasan urges T.N. govt.

Updated - November 20, 2024 05:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Visitors should be allowed inside campuses only after getting due permission from the authorities concerned, he said

The Hindu Bureau

G.K. Vasan. File | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) condemned the murder of a teacher of the Government High School in Mallipattinam, Thanjavur district, on the campus and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff in government schools.

Stressing the need for a safe environment for students and teachers on school campuses, Mr. Vasan, in a statement, said the details of all the visitors to schools must be collected, and that they should be allowed inside campuses only after taking due permission from the authorities concerned.

Parents, teachers, and students are in shock over the murder of the teacher on the school premises, he said, and urged the School Education Department to explore the possibilities of allocating funds to appoint additional staff at schools on an as-needed basis. The State government should focus more on the law and order issues in Tamil Nadu, he added.

