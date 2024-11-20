 />
Ensure safety of teachers, students, and staff in schools, Vasan urges T.N. govt.

Visitors should be allowed inside campuses only after getting due permission from the authorities concerned, he said

Published - November 20, 2024 04:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
G.K. Vasan. File

G.K. Vasan. File | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) condemned the murder of a teacher at a Government High School in Mallipattinam, Thanjavur district, on the campus and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff in government schools.

Stressing the need for a safe environment for students and teachers on school campuses, Mr. Vasan, in a statement, said the details of all the visitors to schools must be collected, and that they should be allowed inside campuses only after getting due permission from the authorities concerned.

Parents, teachers, and students are in shock over the murder of the teacher on the school premises, he said, and urged the School Education Department to explore the possibilities of allocating funds to appoint additional staff on an as-needed basis. The State government should focus more on the law and order issues in Tamil Nadu, he added.

