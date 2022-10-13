Ensure safety of Tamils in Kerala: Anbumani

ADVERTISEMENT

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said that the safety of Tamils in Kerala should be ensured by the Government of Kerala and the family of Tamil woman named Padma from Dharmapuri who was sacrificed should be given appropriate compensation.

Kerala continues to suffer from superstitions and dangerous practices despite boasting of a high literacy rate. “Kerala government must ensure the safety of Tamils who go to Kerala for their livelihood,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani added that the reason why the woman who was killed had to go to Kerala was due to the fact that Dharmapuri has very little options for livelihood. “Padma’s family should be given a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh,” he demanded.