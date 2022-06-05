Ensure safety of children near waterbodies, says Chief Minister

‘They should be trained to provide first aid’

In the wake of the tragic drowning of seven girls in a pit near a check dam in Cuddalore, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday called upon everyone to ensure the safety of children and youth who go near waterbodies in rural areas.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin referred to the Cudddalore tragedy and said elders, youth, those in local bodies and police personnel should warn people living near waterbodies about the need for children to be safe while going near them.

Children and youth should be trained to provide first aid in case of such incidents, Mr. Stalin said. He also instructed local bodies and the Public Works Department to erect signage warning of deep and dangerous spots in rivers and lakes.