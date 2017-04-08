Ensure safe return of farmers: Stalin

DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to facilitate a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the protesting farmers and take steps to waive farm loans.

In a statement here, he said the health conditions of the farmers were deteriorating day by day and the Chief Minister should ensure that they returned safely to Tamil Nadu.

“They are demanding waiving of farm loans and constitution of Cauvery Management Board. After 26 days of protest, they have now resorted to a dangerous protest and have cut their hands. The Centre and the State government cannot afford to remain mute spectators,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also took exception to RBI Governor Urjit Patel’s remarks that waiving of farm loans would lead to bad credit culture, alleging that he had insulted the sentiments of farmers.

“It also creates an impression whether the RBI Governor is interfering in the policy decision of the government. It is highly condemnable that the police lathicharged farmers who organised an agitation against the RBI Governor’s view,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said even though the Madras High Court had issued a directive on waiving of farm loans, “the benami AIADMK government is not ready to implement it. It also missed an opportunity to go for the Cauvery Management Board,” he said.