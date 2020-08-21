Ensure rights of Sri Lankan Tamils as per 13th amendment: K.S. Alagiri urges PM

CHENNAI

21 August 2020 15:56 IST

India should ensure that the new government in Sri Lanka does not take away the rights of Tamils, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president said in a statement

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus attention towards safeguarding the interest and rights of Tamils in Sri Lanka, especially after the Mahinda Rajapaksa-led political party won a thumping majority in the recent elections.

India should ensure that the new government in Sri Lanka does not take away the rights of Tamils, which came through the 13th amendment, introduced based on the Indo –Sri Lanka accord in 1987 due to the efforts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, he said in a statement. Mr. Alagiri also urged the Tamil Nadu government to prepare a plan for the welfare of over 1 lakh Sri Lankan Tamils who are at various camps in the State and send it to the Centre for their perusal.

He also alleged that Sri Lanka is getting closer and friendlies with China than with India and the government’s foreign policy towards Lanka has failed.

Mr. Alagiri said Tamils and Muslims in Sri Lanka are living in fear about their future, similar to how minorities are living now in India under the current regime.