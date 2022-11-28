  1. EPaper
‘Ensure representation of women in Medical Council’

November 28, 2022 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Service Doctors and Postgraduates Association has urged the Chief Minster to ensure representation of women in the Tamil Nadu Medical Council. It has pointed out that since 1914, the council had mandated that one of the three nominated persons in the council should be a woman. Yetin a government that has committed to social justice, equality and brotherhood, all the three appointees are male, it said in a social media post. The association urged the Chief Minister to intervene and appoint a woman member.

