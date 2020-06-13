Ensure quota for OBC, Stalin tells Nadda

Chennai

13 June 2020 23:54 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday welcomed the statement by BJP president J.P. Nadda and Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan backing 50% reservation for Other Backward Class candidates in medical seats, a day after Supreme Court said the right to reservation is not a fundamental right.

In a statement, he requested Mr. Nadda to urge the Prime Minister to ensure 50% quota for OBC candidates in seats surrendered by State governments to All India quota.

Mr. Stalin also urged Mr. Paswan to put pressure on the government and asked Mr. Nadda and the Centre to bring all related to reservations under Section 9 of the Constitution, so that there are no issues in the future.