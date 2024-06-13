ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure proper maintenance of buses, Vasan urges Tamil Nadu government

Published - June 13, 2024 04:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday, June 13, 2024 urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure buses operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), private operators and educational institutions are in good condition.

Palaniswami accuses DMK govt. of having done little in bus procurement

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the buses operated by the TNSTC develop repairs because of poor maintenance. The condition is not only worrisome but also poses a threat to the safety of passengers. Buses should not be operated in a rash and negligent manner. The State government should ensure that buses operated by the TNSTC, private operators and educational institutions follow safety protocols and traffic rules.

