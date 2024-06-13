Ensure proper maintenance of buses, Vasan urges Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday, June 13, 2024 urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure buses operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), private operators and educational institutions are in good condition.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the buses operated by the TNSTC develop repairs because of poor maintenance. The condition is not only worrisome but also poses a threat to the safety of passengers. Buses should not be operated in a rash and negligent manner. The State government should ensure that buses operated by the TNSTC, private operators and educational institutions follow safety protocols and traffic rules.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.