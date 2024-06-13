GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Ensure proper maintenance of buses, Vasan urges Tamil Nadu government

Published - June 13, 2024 04:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday, June 13, 2024 urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure buses operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), private operators and educational institutions are in good condition.

Palaniswami accuses DMK govt. of having done little in bus procurement

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the buses operated by the TNSTC develop repairs because of poor maintenance. The condition is not only worrisome but also poses a threat to the safety of passengers. Buses should not be operated in a rash and negligent manner. The State government should ensure that buses operated by the TNSTC, private operators and educational institutions follow safety protocols and traffic rules.

Related Topics

Tamil Maanila Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.