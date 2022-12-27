Ensure preparedness for COVID-19 and submit report, T.N. Health Minister tells government hospitals

December 27, 2022 02:03 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

All government hospitals in Tamil Nadu should assess their infrastructure to ensure preparedness for COVID-19 and submit a report to the Health department in 24 hours, .Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

The district-level health officials should inspect the infrastructure of private hospitals in their respective districts and submit a report in 48 hours, Mr. Subramanian said.

Following an advisory from the Union Health Ministry to conduct mock drills to check on the required health infrastructure for COVID-19, Mr. Subramanian said each hospital authority of government medical college hospitals, district hospitals, taluk and non-taluk hospitals were instructed through the Health Secretary to take up an assessment of their infrastructure for COVID-19 readiness.

They should take up a 12-hour check including the number of beds, oxygen concentrators and cylinders and liquid medical oxygen tanks and submit a report to the department within 24 hours.

“District-level health officials should do a review of the locations were COVID-19 Care Centres were set up during the second wave of COVID-19 infections and private hospitals. They should assess the infrastructure in private hospitals in their districts and submit a report in two days,” he told reporters shortly after inspecting the mock drill at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Chennai, on Tuesday during which the number of beds, drugs position and oxygen capacity were reviewed.

Tamil Nadu, the Minister said, has been reporting fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases a day for the last 20 days. There were 51 active cases in the last 24 hours in the State. Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases are rising in countries such as Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany and Brazil. Omicron sub-variant BF.7 was in circulation in these countries, he said.

No news cases from International passengers

The Minister said from December 25, persons travelling directly or transit from China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong were tested for COVID-19. “We have tested over 500 international travellers - two per cent randomly tested and persons from these five countries - in the last three days. No one has tested positive for COVID-19 so far,” the Minister said.

Sufficient beds, equipment

There were a total of 1,75,291 hospital beds in government and private hospitals in the State. Of this, 1,14,471 were earmarked for COVID-19. “There are 68,624 non-oxygen beds, 37,526 oxygen beds and 8,321 intensive care unit beds in government and private hospitals,” the Minister added.

Government hospitals alone accounted for a total of 1,25,360 beds of which 72,209 were earmarked for COVID-19. Of this, 51,945 were non-oxygen beds, 17,542 oxygen beds and 2,722 intensive care unit beds.

He said the State’s present oxygen capacity was 1,954 metric tonnes. “Now, the daily oxygen utilisation is about 60 to 65 metric tonnes. The requirement was 400 metric tonnes during peak COVID-19. There is no need for people to panic,” he reiterated.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam and RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan were present during the mock drill.