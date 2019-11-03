Ensure pre-delivery checks on LPG refills: IOC

The next time you get your liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder, ask the delivery person to check for leaks in the O-ring and the brass valve using the leak detectors given to them by gas agencies for conducting on-site checks.

“The two instruments are fitted on the cylinder and if a leak is found, the consumer has the right to ask for a fresh refill. We are asking gas distributors to procure these instruments, developed by Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) in-house research team, and provide them to the delivery personnel,” said an IOC official.

The company recently launched a campaign to ensure that pre-delivery checks (PCD) are conducted on its two-crore-odd refills in the State.

Five mandatory checks must be done during the delivery of LPG cylinders: is the seal on the brass valve intact; is the weight of the refill 29.2 kg; is pressure on the rubber O-ring and brass valve, necessary to prevent leaks, right. Lastly, the delivery person should connect the cylinder to the stove and light it.

“Though delivery boys are supposed to be doing PDC, we want to ensure that our consumers in Tamil Nadu ask the delivery boys to conduct them,” a senior official said.

“We ensure that leak tests are conducted on refills at our bottling plants,” he explained.

The distributors too check the weight and ensure there are no leakages. However, delivery boys say that the five checks would lead to delay in delivery. “It is the duty of the company to check the cylinders before they reach their customers,” said a delivery boy.