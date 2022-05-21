Ensure photo documentation of temples taken up for renovation: Minister

Sekarbabu asks HR&CE officials to speed up the work on goshalas

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu on Saturday asked officials to create photo documentation of temples before and after the renovation work.

He said 2,417 temples would be renovated at a cost of ₹1,301 crore.

Addressing the officials, including joint commissioners, executive officers and engineers, many of whom were recently promoted, at a review meeting, he said the progress of repair work should be captured every month. “The main idea of renovation is to ensure preservation of traditional style of temples. Tiles and other stones that do not conform to the original style of the temple should be removed. Stability of the structures being renovated should be ensured,” he said.

Instructing the officials to speed up the setting up of goshalas in Avadi and Srirangam, he asked them to check the condition of the cattle on a regular basis via video calls and photographs. “When we run goshalas, it is our responsibility to take care of the animals and feed them well. Services of veterinarians should be used to keep the cattle healthy,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to presspersons, he said there was nothing wrong in the government setting up goshalas, though it was headed by a Dravidian party. There were already 120 goshalas in temples across the State. The department planned to conduct religious discourses and cultural programmes at 48 major temples soon.

As regards the chanting of Nalayira Divyaprabandham at Sri Varadarajaperumal temple in Kancheepuram, the orders of the Madras High Court would be followed. The order permitting devotees to worship from the Kanakasabhai in the Thillai Nataraja temple in Chidambaram was being implemented and devotees were happy, the Minister added.

Commissioner J. Kumaraguruparan and Deputy Commissioner R. Kannan were present.