Ensure payment of salaries to guest lecturers, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss, on Friday, urged the State government to immediately address the issue of non-payment of salaries of guest lecturers in arts and sciences colleges from April.

In a statement, he said it is concerning that no arrangement has been made to pay their salaries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused hardships.

Mr. Ramadoss also pointed out that due to COVID-19, the date of opening of the colleges is not yet decided and the contract of guest lecturers have not been renewed. But, the guest lecturers are taking online classes and doing other work assigned by the college management.

“It is not difficult to solve this issue. The government can issue a special order extending their contracts for the academic year 2020-21. This will enable them to get pending April salaries as well as give them an assurance about payments in the coming months,” Mr. Ramadoss said. He also said the State government must actively consider the recommendation to increase the salaries of guest lecturers from ₹15,000 per month, which is not sufficient.