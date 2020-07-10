Ensure payment of salaries to guest lecturers, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss, on Friday, urged the State government to immediately address the issue of non-payment of salaries of guest lecturers in arts and sciences colleges from April.
In a statement, he said it is concerning that no arrangement has been made to pay their salaries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused hardships.
Mr. Ramadoss also pointed out that due to COVID-19, the date of opening of the colleges is not yet decided and the contract of guest lecturers have not been renewed. But, the guest lecturers are taking online classes and doing other work assigned by the college management.
“It is not difficult to solve this issue. The government can issue a special order extending their contracts for the academic year 2020-21. This will enable them to get pending April salaries as well as give them an assurance about payments in the coming months,” Mr. Ramadoss said. He also said the State government must actively consider the recommendation to increase the salaries of guest lecturers from ₹15,000 per month, which is not sufficient.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath