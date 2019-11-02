Ensure original certificates are returned when faculty members resign: Anna University

In a circular sent to all its affiliated colleges, Anna University has said that the chairman and principal of every institution should ensure that original certificates of faculty members are returned to them whenever they resign and are relieved from the college.

The Registrar has stated in the circular that any deviation or non-cooperation by institutions will be viewed seriously.

The revised circular from the University has been issued based on recent developments where the Madras High Court quashed a circular issued by the University in December 2018 directing colleges affiliated to it to desist from collecting the original certificates of their teaching staff.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had directed colleges not to withhold certificates of teachers who resign and the circular which had been issued by the University in December was not in consonance with their instructions.

Following a writ petition filed by the All India Private Educational Institutions Associations and a private engineering college, the Registrar of Anna University had been directed to issue a revised circular in accordance with the AICTE norms.