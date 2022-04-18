‘Ensure OBC quota in Central govt. job promotions’

Make amendments to the Constitution: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Central government to amend the Indian Constitution to implement Other Backward Classes (OBCs) reservations in promotions for Central government jobs.

In a statement, he said the Constitution was amended in 1995 and 2012 to safeguard reservations for SC/ST in promotions.

“The Central government must collate data about the presence of OBCs as Central officers and make the necessary amendments in the Constitution. The Madras High Court and the Supreme Court have put an end to the reservations for OBCs in promotions in a few State government jobs. In 2016, sections 1 (2), 40 and 70 were added to the Tamil Nadu State Government Service Act, but the courts said these sections cannot stay as well. This being the case, amending the Indian Constitution will be the only way to ensure reservations for OBCs in promotions,” he said.