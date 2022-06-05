Ensure milk in Aavin booths, says O. Panneerselvam

‘People are complaining about reduction in supply’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps to ensure sufficient supply of milk and other products from Aavin for the benefit of the people.

In a statement, he cited reports that the supply of products from Aavin was short. People were complaining that the supply of milk to booths had been reduced, he said.

“People are complaining that milk is not available in booths after 8 a.m., and in some cases, only premium milk is available due to which the poor and downtrodden have been affected,” Mr. Panneerselvam charged.

Though the price of milk was reduced by ₹3 a litre soon after the DMK government came to power, price of milk products were increased in the next few months, he said. Though he had flagged the issue, Mr. Panneerselvam said no action had been taken by the State government in this regard as yet.