Ensure migrant workers in the Nilgiris get access to rations, says official

UDHAGAMANDALAM

04 January 2022 13:48 IST

District administration asked to interact with owners of tea estates and get the workers enrolled in ‘one nation, one ration card’ programme

Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, has told the district administration to interact with owners of tea estates in the Nilgiris and help migrant workers enroll in the ‘One nation, one ration card’ programme, said a press release.

Mr. Pandey held a review meeting for Tamil Nadu on Monday on the implementation of Central government schemes. He said 8,000 to 10,000 migrant workers from Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and other States were working in the Nilgiris. In order to ensure that they get access to the rations, the district administration was asked to sensitise the owners of tea estates employing migrant labourers to the programme.

“While reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme, it was observed that the State needed to gear up its distribution of the entire allocation of the food grains made by the government of India,” the press release said, adding that the Secretary advised the State to undertake data analysis to ensure that all beneficiaries of the scheme received the benefits. The State government was also advised to get verification of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) card holders done to ensure all eligible beneficiaries get food grains at a subsidised rate.

He also reviewed the status of fortified rice distribution. “Emphasising that diversification of crop is very important, he also advised the administration to formulate policies to incentivise the farmers to take up farming of pulses and oil seeds and reduce the dependence on imports,” the press release added.

V. Rajaraman, Commissioner of Civil Supplies (Tamil Nadu), S.P.Amrith, Nilgiris District Collector and other officials were present at the meeting.