Tamil Nadu

Ensure LPG deliverymen have masks, sanitisers: HC

PIL petition seeks insurance coverage of ₹ 25 lakh to every worker

The Madras High Court has directed public sector oil corporations in the country to conduct surprise inspections to ensure that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distributors provide masks, hand sanitisers and other safety gear to those who deliver cylinders.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Pushpa Sathyanarayana issued the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation petition, which sought insurance coverage of ₹25 lakh to every deliveryman since they face the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Advocate V. Anantha Natarajan, representing the oil corporations, informed the court that instructions had already been issued to LPG distributors across the country to provide safety gear, such as masks and sanitisers to the deliverymen.

Ex gratia

The court was also told that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced an ex gratia of ₹ 5 lakh to family members of every deliveryman in the event of death due to COVID-19, besides providing insurance coverage of ₹1 lakh for medical treatment.

After expressing satisfaction over the steps taken to safeguard the interests of the labourers, the judges ordered periodic inspections to make sure that safety gears were provided to all and that they were also utilising them properly.

