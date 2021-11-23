‘Ensure justice to Irula women’

CHENNAI

23 November 2021 01:15 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday urged DGP Sylendra Babu to ensure justice to four Irula women who were sexually assaulted allegedly by personnel of Tirukoilur police station 10 years ago. He charged that the case had not been investigated and a “corrected chargesheet” had not been filed.

In a statement, he alleged that the women fought despite being threatened against filing a police complaint. “It has been 10 years that the case has been filed. There can be no justification from the police for the delay,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said the fact that it would take few more years for Irula women to get justice is akin to denying them justice.

DGP Sylendra Babu was the North Zone IG when this crime was committed. He was the one who suspended the policemen. The women were provided with compensation and they were helped. He has the responsibility to bring this case to a natural conclusion,” he said.