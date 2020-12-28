Ensure job opportunities for those returning from abroad due to COVID-19: PMK

CHENNAI

28 December 2020

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss urged the State government to ensure job opportunities for those returning from abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, he noted that a majority of those returning to the country were construction workers, drivers, and domestichelps. “The prevailing economic situation, owing to the pandemic, has not given them adequate job opportunities here. The efforts of the State government have not yielded desired results,” he said.

“This section of the labour force has already borrowed money for going abroad. Without job opportunities here, they are forced to borrow more. If this situation continues for some more months, they will be pushed into a huge debt trap. It is the duty and responsibility of the State government to save them,” Mr. Ramadoss said.

Most of the workers who have returned are from districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Ramanathapuram, he noted. They should be given employment in the small and medium scale industries in Sipcot industrial estates, he said. “Their services can be used in the construction of new estates too.”

He asked the government to help them procure bank loans and start their own business through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd.

“The State should also look at the possibility of enabling job opportunities in the Gulf and other South Asian countries where the COVID-19 situation had improved and bear the travel cost for their return to these countries,” Mr. Ramadoss said.