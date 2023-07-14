Ensure housing pattas are granted without delay, Stalin instructs officials

July 14, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday instructed officials of the Revenue Department to deal with applications for housing pattas without delay.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat to review the implementation of the ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ scheme, Mr. Stalin said, “In a majority of applications for housing pattas, only intermediate replies are being given.” He instructed the officials to initiate a proper enquiry and take appropriate action. “Appeals on pattas should be inquired into by the RDO/Tahsildar and a solution should be found soon,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also instructed the officials to provide the applicants with the option of filing appeals online in case their pleas for various certificates were rejected. In the Police Department, financial frauds, domestic disputes, tenant and land issues constituted a majority of the complaints. People were approaching the Chief Minister’s Cell because the local police stations did not undertake a proper investigation into their complaints, Mr. Stalin said. If their complaints were received and Community Service Register was issued, followed by the registration of an FIR if there was a prima facie case, they need not approach the Chief Minister’s Cell, he said.

“If the issue could be resolved only at courts, the complainants need to be informed in writing,” Mr. Stalin said. He also instructed the officials to focus on economic offences, which he said were affecting the people more.