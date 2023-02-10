ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure govt. schemes are efficiently implemented to benefit people: Stalin to officials

February 10, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday advised senior officials to ensure efficient implementation of various government schemes, and see to it that they reached the intended beneficiaries. In a meeting at the Secretariat, he reviewed the implementation of 51 “iconic projects” by the DMK government.

Accompanied by Minister for Special Programme Implementation Udhayanidhi Stalin, he reviewed plans to implement 19 fresh proposals, an official release said.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to speed up implementation of schemes, and said any delay would not only increase the project cost but also affect the people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Stalin underlined the need for coordination between various departments and directed officials to realise that all the initiatives were the State government’s and act accordingly, the release said. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US