Ensure govt. schemes are efficiently implemented to benefit people: Stalin to officials

February 10, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday advised senior officials to ensure efficient implementation of various government schemes, and see to it that they reached the intended beneficiaries. In a meeting at the Secretariat, he reviewed the implementation of 51 “iconic projects” by the DMK government.

Accompanied by Minister for Special Programme Implementation Udhayanidhi Stalin, he reviewed plans to implement 19 fresh proposals, an official release said.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to speed up implementation of schemes, and said any delay would not only increase the project cost but also affect the people.

Mr. Stalin underlined the need for coordination between various departments and directed officials to realise that all the initiatives were the State government’s and act accordingly, the release said. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.