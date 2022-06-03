Ensure govt. announcements are implemented: CM

June 03, 2022 17:53 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has asked officials to ensure that the announcements made by the State government were implemented and the benefits reached the people. He instructed them to take steps to implement the schemes for which necessary government orders (G.O.s)had not been issued for various reasons.

During his address on the second day of the meeting of secretaries of government departments at the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin said officers had cited non-issue of G.O.s, and instructed them to remove obstacles and issue the orders. “You should also ensure that the [benefits of the] announcements reach the people,” he added.

The department secretaries should guide the District Collectors in implementing the announcements made by the State government, he said. Recalling the various projects that had been announced and the memoranda of understanding that were signed, the Chief Minister said, “We should bring them into force to create employment for our educated youth.”

Mr. Stalin also called upon officers to encourage new industries. “If there are issues, you all should work to remove the obstacles. Departments should coordinate on issues such as land acquisition and grant of permission,” he said.

He also urged officials to take a people-friendly approach.