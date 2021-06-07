Tamil Nadu

Ensure government students get priority in medical admissions, says K.S. Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Monday urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to mull ways to ensure that students from government schools get priority in medical college admissions.

In a statement, he pointed out that the State government’s legislation for providing 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students had enabled only 405 students to get admission out of the 3,400 seats and the remaining seats had gone to students from CBSE and private matriculation schools last year. Mr. Alagiri said this was a big injustice caused by the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The time has come to fix this injustice and also improve the quality of education in government schools, he added.


