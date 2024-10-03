ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure gender equity in climate action: Sowmiya Anbumani

Updated - October 03, 2024 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Speaking at the 57th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, she says climate change increases the frequency of droughts, floods, cyclones, and extreme weather events, severely threatening the livelihoods of women involved in agriculture

The Hindu Bureau

Sowmiya Anbumani

Pasumai Thaayagam president Sowmiya Anbumani on Thursday urged world leaders to take immediate action to cut down on emissions and ensure gender equity in climate action and a sustainable future for all.

“Climate change is an urgent global issue, impacting all of humanity, particularly women in developing regions. Gender inequality and environmental degradation aggravates the disproportionate impact on women, especially in agriculture, water security, health, nutrition, and climate induced migration,” she said, speaking at the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Ms. Sowmiya added that women made up a significant portion of the agricultural workforce, particularly in developing regions. “Climate change increases the frequency of droughts, floods, cyclones, and extreme weather events, severely threatening the livelihoods of these women, exposing them to safety and health risks and physical exhaustion, thereby reducing their time for education, employment, and empowerment,” she said.

Addressing the disproportionate impact of climate change on women, requires empowering them through education, land rights, access to resources, and involving them in the decision making process at local, national, and international levels, she said.

