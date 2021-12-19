Ensure fair working, living conditions of workers, Ramadoss urges govt.

His plea follows stir by Foxconn staff

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State government to constitute multi-departmental monitoring committees to ensure that employees working in factories and commercial establishments are paid fair salary and their dignity is protected in hostels with basic amenities and nutritious meals.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss referred to a case of distribution of sub-standard food to employees of Foxconn at Sunguvarchathiram in Kancheepuram district and the eventual road block staged by several hundred women, which was called off later on.

Sub-standard food

Contending that sub-standard food, lack of basic amenities in the hostels they were staying for several years and unspoken hardships had pushed these women to stage a protest, he said if their grievances were not resolved another protest by them was inevitable.

Hostels in other factories in the State too were in the same condition, the PMK leader claimed.