Ensure efficient implementation of schemes, Stalin tells officials

February 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday instructed officials to ensure that there was no delay in the implementation of flagship schemes.

If the schemes were not implemented properly, they would end up not benefiting the public, he said, speaking at a meeting chaired by him. He cited the example of ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ (farmers’ market), which, according to him, had been sidelined.

While commending the officers for the efficient implementation of some schemes, Mr. Stalin said he had also noticed laxity in others. “It is my responsibility and duty to point them out,” he said.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin (who also holds the Special Programme Implementation portfolio), Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials took part.

