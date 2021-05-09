Ensure effective usage of oxygen, Stalin tells authorities

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin also advised the authorities to increase awareness of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination and take steps to fully utilise the vaccines available across the State

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin advised authorities to ensure that medical oxygen supplied to government and private hospitals is being utilised properly and to make sure that it is not wasted as the State is supplying it amidst several constraints.

During the meeting, Mr. Stalin also advised the authorities to increase awareness of the benefits of vaccination and take steps to fully utilise the vaccines available across the State.

He directed the Ministers and officials to ensure that the complete lockdown coming into effect from May 10 in the State is implemented properly in their allotted districts. “Only if the lockdown is implemented effectively, can the spread of the virus be brought under control and deaths be reduced,” he noted.

Mr. Stalin further advised authorities to ensure that affected people coming to hospitals in all the districts are given immediate treatment and steps must be taken to ensure that doctors, nurses, medical staff and patients are given quality food and other necessities.

The Cabinet also asked officials to ensure that the sale of Remdesivir, which is being done at Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai and Tirunelveli and in some private hospitals, is monitored and any black marketing of the drug is prevented.

Mr. Stalin also said officials of the Health, Revenue, Police, Municipal administration and Rural Development must work cohesively so that success can be achieved in controlling the spread of the virus. Ministers were also directed to hold regular review meetings with officials.