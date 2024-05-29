ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure doctors, medicines, equipment in government-run hospitals: Dhinakaran

Published - May 29, 2024 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that adequate services are being provided to citizens by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

In a social media post, Mr. Dhinakaran mentioned reports that a sick elderly woman had to be carried on the shoulders of her daughter, as a stretcher had not been available at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode.

The former legislator criticised the government, citing such reports about lack of infrastructure, medicines and equipment, despite repeated complaints, in government hospitals.

“These recurring incidents of general public getting affected when they visit the government hospitals only show that the Health Department is inactive,” Mr. Dhinakaran contended.

