GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ensure doctors, medicines, equipment in government-run hospitals: Dhinakaran

Published - May 29, 2024 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that adequate services are being provided to citizens by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

In a social media post, Mr. Dhinakaran mentioned reports that a sick elderly woman had to be carried on the shoulders of her daughter, as a stretcher had not been available at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode.

The former legislator criticised the government, citing such reports about lack of infrastructure, medicines and equipment, despite repeated complaints, in government hospitals.

“These recurring incidents of general public getting affected when they visit the government hospitals only show that the Health Department is inactive,” Mr. Dhinakaran contended.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.