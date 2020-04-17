Ensure districts don’t stay in red zone: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said that the State government and the people have a responsibility to bring the 22 districts out of the COVID-19 red zone. “It is the duty of the State government and the people to ensure that the red zones become orange and green districts,” he said, pointing out that Maharashtra and New Delhi had only 11 districts and 10 districts, respectively, as hotspots, despite having more COVID-19 cases than Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said that the number of cases in Tamil Nadu has been going down in the last few days and it is important to ensure that the disease does not spread to those who have not been contact with COVID-19 patients or those in contact with the source of the disease.

“We have to ensure that people follow curfew rules. Except for Tiruchi, the other 21 districts have had new cases in the last four days. Youngsters should not come out unnecessarily,” he said.