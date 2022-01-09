Ensure distribution of Pongal gift: Stalin

CM makes plea to Ministers, MLAs, Collectors

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday requested his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and District Collectors to monitor the distribution of the Pongal gift hampers to beneficiaries and ensure that quality products are delivered to them.

“I visited ration shops to inspect the distribution of the Pongal gift. Some miscreants are spreading malicious comments about this scheme. So, we have to ensure proper distribution of quality goods without giving room to any complaints,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

Ahead of Pongal, the Chief Minister had announced that gift hampers would be distributed to help the people of Tamil Nadu, who had been affected by COVID-19 and floods. “The Pongal gift is being provided to over 2.15 crore rice ration cardholders at a total cost of ₹1,297 crore despite the heavy financial crunch,” Mr. Stalin said.