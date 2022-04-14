Ensure coal reserves for uninterrupted power supply: Ramadoss urges State

Staff Reporter April 14, 2022 00:39 IST

‘T.N. should procure electricity generated through wind energy, likely to start from next month’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said the State government must take steps to stock coal to provide uninterrupted power supply since coal reserves with the State can last only for four days. Increase in power requirement during summer could mean that India could face severe power cuts in the event of coal shortage. In a statement, he said that around 70% of power was being procured from Central government units and private power companies. “Since most are coal-based power plants, the shortage in coal reserves may result in Tamil Nadu suffering power outages. Tamil Nadu should procure electricity generated through wind energy that is likely to start from next month. With these efforts, power outages can be prevented,” he said.



