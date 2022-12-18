Ensure CCTV functions in police stations: DGP

December 18, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Responsibility will be fixed on senior police officials if cameras fail

S. Vijay Kumar

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu inspecting the CCTVs installed at a control room. File

The Tamil Nadu police have been instructed to ensure that CCTV cameras installed in police stations work properly.

In an advisory, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said accountability would be fixed on senior police officers if surveillance cameras failed to function at police stations.

Court orders

The directive comes in the wake of the Supreme Court and Madras High Court rulings in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The Madras High Court had directed the Director-General of Police to take steps to have a periodical inspection of the CCTV cameras in all police stations.

Fix responsibility

The court also directed that district-level officers be nominated to make sure that the CCTV cameras function and such officers should be held responsible for maintenance and also in the event of a failure.

“The efforts, if taken, will go a long way in curing the malady of non-functioning of CCTV cameras. We hope that the above directions would be complied with in their letter and spirit in the interest of the police force itself,” the court ruled.

Referring to the specific directions of the court, Mr. Babu wrote to Commissioners/Superintendents of Police of all cities/districts to comply with the instructions and send action taken reports.

