Ensure women’s rights grant scheme beneficiaries are treated with dignity: Udhayanidhi tells officials

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired review meeting at the Kallakurichi Collectorate

July 19, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin interacting with student beneficiaries of the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme in Kallakurichi on Wednesday. 

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin interacting with student beneficiaries of the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme in Kallakurichi on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday asked officials to ensure that the beneficiaries selected under the proposed ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam’, a basic income scheme for women, were treated with dignity and without giving room for any deficiencies.

Chairing a review meeting at the Kallakurichi Collectorate, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the women’s rights grant scheme would be rolled out on September 15 across the State. Preliminary works had begun and the government had sanctioned ₹7,000 crore for the implementation of the scheme. Women had high expectations about the scheme and officials should ensure no eligible beneficiary was left out. The beneficiaries should also be treated with dignity and there should be no room for any deficiencies, he said.

He also called upon officials of all government departments to work in a coordinated manner to ensure the welfare schemes of the government reached all eligible beneficiaries. All schemes should be implemented within the deadline, he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi also directed officials to prioritise representations given by MLAs and MPs and implement them without delay.

The review meeting was attended by Public Works Department Minister E.V. Velu, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLAs K. Karthikeyan (Rishivandhiyam), T. Udhayasuriyan (Sankarapuram), A.J. Manikannan (Ulundurpet), Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and officials from various line departments.

