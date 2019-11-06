Ensure availability of urea for delta farmers: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the State government to ensure the availability of urea to farmers in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said that there has been a severe shortage of urea in the Cauvery delta region affecting Samba crop cultivation. “As had been the case in the last seven years, the Kuruvai crops harvest was affected this year as Cauvery water was not released. Due to the rains this year, the Samba cultivation has been better. But because of the shortage of urea, the farmers have been affected,” he said.

The urea that is being made available to farmers in the delta region is hardly enough. “It is akin to feeding an elephant a single corn stem,” he said. Mr. Ramadoss urged the State Government to work with public and private enterprises and ensure that urea is available to farmers across Tamil Nadu.

“Across Cauvery delta region, sugarcane and banana cultivation will soon start and I urge the government to ensure supply of Potash and D.A. P. fertilisers also,” he said.